On May 12, 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov
attended a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member
states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was held in a video
conference format.
The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth
member states, as well as the Chairman of the Executive Committee – CIS
Executive Secretary S.N.Lebedev.
During constructive negotiations, the parties discussed a number of
important issues relating to the interaction of countries within the Commonwealth
in view of the epidemiological situation in the world. An exchange of views took
place on key aspects of the regional and world agenda, including ensuring peace
and security, countering modern threats and challenges, biological and
environmental security, as well as other pressing issues of partnership of mutual
interest.
The joint actions of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent
States in countering the pandemic were discussed. In this regard, the need to
establish effective mechanisms of interaction was emphasized. Minister R.
Meredov noted the advisability of considering the issue of establishing contacts
between medical scientists, medical practitioners through scientific diplomacy. He
noted that “such an approach to systematic work at a professional level was
initiated by the President of Turkmenistan during the recent Summit of the Non-
Aligned Movement”.
The legal base of interaction was examined in detail, including the
coordination of approaches and positions of the CIS countries within the
framework of international organizations, mainly the UN, OSCE, EU and SCO. In
this context, it was about the importance of building confidence and establishing a
culture of dialogue in interstate relations, especially when resolving disputes and
contradictions that arise.
The parties also confirmed the importance of expanding cooperation in the
field of economics, energy, science and education, as well as in the development
and implementation of innovations and advanced technologies in key sectors of the
economy.
Upon the outcomes of the session, the signing of a number of documents
took place, including “On the Plan of Multilevel Inter-MFA Consultations in the
Framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2019 and on the Plan
for 2020,” “On the Strategy for the Development of Cooperation of the Member
States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of physical culture
and sports for 2021–2030” and “On the implementation in 2022 of the Interstate
program “Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth”.
Esasy Iň täze habarlar A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the...