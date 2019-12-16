Today, on December 16, 2019, the signing ceremony of the joint
program with the UN under the title: “Improving the social protection
system by introducing inclusive quality social services at the local level”
took place.
From the Turkmen side, the document was signed by the Minister
of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.
On behalf of the UN, the document was signed by the UN Resident
Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.
This project provides for active work to further improve the system
of social services and close cooperation in this area with the structures of
the United Nations Organization.
The project is implemented as part of the joint work of the
Government of Turkmenistan with the United Nations, aimed at
implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.
As is known, Turkmenistan is one of the first countries in the
world that adopted at the government level the global Sustainable
Development Goals. Also in Turkmenistan, the Sustainable
Development Goals are fully adapted to national policies and at present,
most of the SDGs are reflected in ongoing national and sectoral
programs of the country.
The signed joint program will create the legal basis for
strengthening and expanding the joint interaction of state bodies and
public organizations of Turkmenistan with the relevant agencies of the
United Nations system.
The ceremony of signing a joint program with the UN was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan
Today, on December 16, 2019, the signing ceremony of the joint