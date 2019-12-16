Today, on December 16, 2019, the signing ceremony of the joint

program with the UN under the title: “Improving the social protection

system by introducing inclusive quality social services at the local level”

took place.

From the Turkmen side, the document was signed by the Minister

of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

On behalf of the UN, the document was signed by the UN Resident

Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.

This project provides for active work to further improve the system

of social services and close cooperation in this area with the structures of

the United Nations Organization.

The project is implemented as part of the joint work of the

Government of Turkmenistan with the United Nations, aimed at

implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.

As is known, Turkmenistan is one of the first countries in the

world that adopted at the government level the global Sustainable

Development Goals. Also in Turkmenistan, the Sustainable

Development Goals are fully adapted to national policies and at present,

most of the SDGs are reflected in ongoing national and sectoral

programs of the country.

The signed joint program will create the legal basis for

strengthening and expanding the joint interaction of state bodies and

public organizations of Turkmenistan with the relevant agencies of the

United Nations system.