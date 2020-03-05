On the 5 th of March 2020, the successive briefing in participation of the

heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international

organizations accredited in Turkmenistan was held in the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.Hajiyev and the Minister of

Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov gave

speeches during the briefing on the measures carried out in Turkmenistan for

preventing the importation to the country of the acute dangerous infectious

diseases, particularly the coronavirus COVID-19.

It was noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, all the necessary measures on the prevention

of the dangerous infectious diseases are being implemented in the country.

This work is conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the

World Health Organization, taking into consideration the national legislation

of Turkmenistan.

As it was announced earlier, the Extraordinary Commission on

combatting the spread of diseases was established in January of the current

year. The participants of the briefing were informed that not a single case or

a suspected coronavirus is detected in Turkmenistan.

During the speeches, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for

timely informing and training of the population, including the expansion of

epidemiological surveillance. The necessary measures are taken in the

country on the provision with the medicines and medical tools.

It was also noted that the Government of Turkmenistan is taking all the

steps for effective and uninterrupted functioning of overland, railway, air and

water transport.

Then the meeting continued in question-and-answer format. During the

briefing, the participants thanked the Turkmen side for conducting the event

and stated the responsible approach of Turkmenistan to the given matter.