On the 5 th of March 2020, the successive briefing in participation of the
heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international
organizations accredited in Turkmenistan was held in the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.Hajiyev and the Minister of
Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov gave
speeches during the briefing on the measures carried out in Turkmenistan for
preventing the importation to the country of the acute dangerous infectious
diseases, particularly the coronavirus COVID-19.
It was noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, all the necessary measures on the prevention
of the dangerous infectious diseases are being implemented in the country.
This work is conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the
World Health Organization, taking into consideration the national legislation
of Turkmenistan.
As it was announced earlier, the Extraordinary Commission on
combatting the spread of diseases was established in January of the current
year. The participants of the briefing were informed that not a single case or
a suspected coronavirus is detected in Turkmenistan.
During the speeches, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for
timely informing and training of the population, including the expansion of
epidemiological surveillance. The necessary measures are taken in the
country on the provision with the medicines and medical tools.
It was also noted that the Government of Turkmenistan is taking all the
steps for effective and uninterrupted functioning of overland, railway, air and
water transport.
Then the meeting continued in question-and-answer format. During the
briefing, the participants thanked the Turkmen side for conducting the event
and stated the responsible approach of Turkmenistan to the given matter.
