On March 24, 2020, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Chavushoglu.

The parties discussed the most relevant issues of the bilateral agenda, particularly the socio-economic and humanitarian issues were touched upon. Diplomats underlined the trustworthy and open character of Turkmen-Turkish relations.

Noting the necessity for strengthening cooperation in different spheres, the parties agreed to continue active dialogue.

The telephone conversation took place upon the initiative of the Turkish side.