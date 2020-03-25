Today, on March 24, a telephone conversation was held between the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, during which the Turkmen Leader congratulated his Afghan counterpart with the reelection to the highest state post.

Noting the constructive character of cooperation between the two countries, the Presidents underlined the significance of coordinated partnership for the benefit of two states and people, as well as the entire world community. Also, the parties discussed the current state of affairs in regard to international agenda and agreed to continue active collaboration in bilateral format, as well as in the framework of international organizations.