

On April 16, 2020, a video conference was held between the

representatives of the “Türkmendemirýollary” agency, open joint-stock

company “Demiryollary” and the Railway Authority of the Ministry of

Transport of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The Turkmen side was headed by the Chairman of the

“Türkmendemirýollary” agency A.Atamyradov. The Afghan side was led by

the General Director of the Railway Authority of Afghanistan Mohammad

Yamma Shams.

During the meeting, issues related to the construction of the Akina-

Andkhoy railway line, the work carried out under the project for the

construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway were discussed.

The participants also exchanged views on optimizing transit freight

traffic and wagons passing through the IRA, further developing of the

transport corridor between the Lapis Lazuli agreement participating

countries. Separately, issues of obtaining visas for railway workers and other

issues were considered.