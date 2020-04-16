On April 16, 2020, a video conference was held between the
representatives of the “Türkmendemirýollary” agency, open joint-stock
company “Demiryollary” and the Railway Authority of the Ministry of
Transport of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
The Turkmen side was headed by the Chairman of the
“Türkmendemirýollary” agency A.Atamyradov. The Afghan side was led by
the General Director of the Railway Authority of Afghanistan Mohammad
Yamma Shams.
During the meeting, issues related to the construction of the Akina-
Andkhoy railway line, the work carried out under the project for the
construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway were discussed.
The participants also exchanged views on optimizing transit freight
traffic and wagons passing through the IRA, further developing of the
transport corridor between the Lapis Lazuli agreement participating
countries. Separately, issues of obtaining visas for railway workers and other
issues were considered.