On May 8, 2020, a briefing entitled “International cooperation of
Turkmenistan in the healthcare sphere” was held in the building of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The briefing was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministries
of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, and other relevant departments of
Turkmenistan, leading political scientists of the country, as well as heads of
diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in
the country, local and accredited journalists of foreign media outlets.
Also, the event was attended by video conferencing by leaders and
representatives from the health sector of several foreign countries, in particular, the
Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Belarus, senior representatives of
leading foreign medical universities, including Medical University of Azerbaijan,
Belarusian State Medical University and Tbilisi State Medical University.
Representatives of leading foreign media and public organizations also participated
in the briefing through video conferencing. Thus, more than 60 representatives
from 20 countries of the world took part in the briefing.
During the speeches, it was noted that under the leadership of President
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan stands for international cooperation
in the name of protecting and maintaining people’s health, which is especially
relevant in the current period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adhering to the recommendations of reputable international organizations,
the country has achieved considerable success in promoting its health policy and
calls on the international community to work together to overcome the
consequences of the pandemic. This applies to humanitarian cooperation, the
restoration of trade and economic ties, including ensuring the functioning of
transport and transit systems in emergency conditions.
As the meeting participants emphasized, as a result of a clear and well-
coordinated policy of Turkmenistan, the country managed to prevent the spread of
diseases caused by a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 on its territory.
In their speeches, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of
Belarus Ye.Bogdan, as well as the representatives of senior management of foreign
universities, in particular, Vice-Rector for International Relations of the Belarusian
State Medical University V.Rudenok, Vice-Rector of the Tbilisi State Medical
University I. Kokhreidze and the Vice-Rector for International Affairs of the
Medical University of Azerbaijan O. Isaev particularly noted that Turkmenistan
had promptly responded to outbreak of a pandemic, emphasizes the prevention of
infectious and non-communicable diseases. The country’s leadership also attaches
great importance to promoting a healthy lifestyle.
During the briefing, a constructive exchange of views took place on the
establishment of a global mechanism for resolving crisis situations. Participants
also agreed that protecting the health of all people lies at the heart of the
sustainable development process.