On May 8, 2020, a briefing entitled “International cooperation of

Turkmenistan in the healthcare sphere” was held in the building of the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The briefing was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministries

of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, and other relevant departments of

Turkmenistan, leading political scientists of the country, as well as heads of

diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in

the country, local and accredited journalists of foreign media outlets.

Also, the event was attended by video conferencing by leaders and

representatives from the health sector of several foreign countries, in particular, the

Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Belarus, senior representatives of

leading foreign medical universities, including Medical University of Azerbaijan,

Belarusian State Medical University and Tbilisi State Medical University.

Representatives of leading foreign media and public organizations also participated

in the briefing through video conferencing. Thus, more than 60 representatives

from 20 countries of the world took part in the briefing.

During the speeches, it was noted that under the leadership of President

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan stands for international cooperation

in the name of protecting and maintaining people’s health, which is especially

relevant in the current period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adhering to the recommendations of reputable international organizations,

the country has achieved considerable success in promoting its health policy and

calls on the international community to work together to overcome the

consequences of the pandemic. This applies to humanitarian cooperation, the

restoration of trade and economic ties, including ensuring the functioning of

transport and transit systems in emergency conditions.

As the meeting participants emphasized, as a result of a clear and well-

coordinated policy of Turkmenistan, the country managed to prevent the spread of

diseases caused by a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 on its territory.

In their speeches, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of

Belarus Ye.Bogdan, as well as the representatives of senior management of foreign

universities, in particular, Vice-Rector for International Relations of the Belarusian

State Medical University V.Rudenok, Vice-Rector of the Tbilisi State Medical

University I. Kokhreidze and the Vice-Rector for International Affairs of the

Medical University of Azerbaijan O. Isaev particularly noted that Turkmenistan

had promptly responded to outbreak of a pandemic, emphasizes the prevention of

infectious and non-communicable diseases. The country’s leadership also attaches

great importance to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

During the briefing, a constructive exchange of views took place on the

establishment of a global mechanism for resolving crisis situations. Participants

also agreed that protecting the health of all people lies at the heart of the

sustainable development process.